2867 MIDDLEBORO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse dog park on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

The best location in No. Virginia! Inside 495 (Beltway) at I66, Route 40 and Lee Highway nestled in a 16 acre lake community with tons of amenities.....outdoor pool (membership case by case), tennis courts, tot lot, BBQ stations and tables, dog park and so much more. Jefferson Public Park across street with public golf available. MOZAIC District is a 15 min. walk and Tysons Corner is 4 miles away. METRO is walking distance. This three level home is adorable and well maintained by current tenants. Two bedrooms on 3rd level with one full bath. Main level has living room, dining room and a dramatic overlook into lower level recreation room with full size windows. Lower level recreation room has a half bath and storage area plus laundry room and walk out into a private rear fenced in yard.