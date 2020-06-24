All apartments in West Falls Church
Find more places like 2867 MIDDLEBORO DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Falls Church, VA
/
2867 MIDDLEBORO DRIVE
Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM

2867 MIDDLEBORO DRIVE

2867 Middleboro Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Falls Church
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2867 Middleboro Drive, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
The best location in No. Virginia! Inside 495 (Beltway) at I66, Route 40 and Lee Highway nestled in a 16 acre lake community with tons of amenities.....outdoor pool (membership case by case), tennis courts, tot lot, BBQ stations and tables, dog park and so much more. Jefferson Public Park across street with public golf available. MOZAIC District is a 15 min. walk and Tysons Corner is 4 miles away. METRO is walking distance. This three level home is adorable and well maintained by current tenants. Two bedrooms on 3rd level with one full bath. Main level has living room, dining room and a dramatic overlook into lower level recreation room with full size windows. Lower level recreation room has a half bath and storage area plus laundry room and walk out into a private rear fenced in yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2867 MIDDLEBORO DRIVE have any available units?
2867 MIDDLEBORO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 2867 MIDDLEBORO DRIVE have?
Some of 2867 MIDDLEBORO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2867 MIDDLEBORO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2867 MIDDLEBORO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2867 MIDDLEBORO DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2867 MIDDLEBORO DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2867 MIDDLEBORO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2867 MIDDLEBORO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2867 MIDDLEBORO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2867 MIDDLEBORO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2867 MIDDLEBORO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2867 MIDDLEBORO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2867 MIDDLEBORO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2867 MIDDLEBORO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2867 MIDDLEBORO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2867 MIDDLEBORO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2867 MIDDLEBORO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2867 MIDDLEBORO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St
West Falls Church, VA 22042
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir
West Falls Church, VA 22042

Similar Pages

West Falls Church 1 BedroomsWest Falls Church 2 Bedrooms
West Falls Church Apartments with BalconyWest Falls Church Apartments with Hardwood Floors
West Falls Church Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MD
Manassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University