Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:59 AM

Providence Green

1101 Craftsman Dr #103 · (757) 500-0732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1101 Craftsman Dr #103, Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Level Green

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit LG120414 · Avail. Oct 9

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit CM114024 · Avail. Oct 14

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit CM110822 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Providence Green.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
e-payments
online portal
tennis court
parking
package receiving
Take a Virtual Tour Now!

Providence Green Apartments offer huge one, two, and three bedrooms with options of newly updated apartments, washer/dryers, dens and patios or balconies. We’re a pet friendly community with two swimming pools, a tennis court and nearby parks with walking and biking trails. Centrally located between Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Virginia Beach, Providence Green Apartments provide an ideal location. You’ll enjoy easy access to I-64, Regent University and Greenbrier Mall. Call or come by for a personal tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: 40 per applicant
Deposit: $99 - half months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: None
Parking Details: Yes.. no assigned parking first come first serve.
Storage Details: $20

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Providence Green have any available units?
Providence Green has 3 units available starting at $1,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Providence Green have?
Some of Providence Green's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Providence Green currently offering any rent specials?
Providence Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Providence Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Providence Green is pet friendly.
Does Providence Green offer parking?
Yes, Providence Green offers parking.
Does Providence Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Providence Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Providence Green have a pool?
Yes, Providence Green has a pool.
Does Providence Green have accessible units?
No, Providence Green does not have accessible units.
Does Providence Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Providence Green has units with dishwashers.

