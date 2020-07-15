Amenities
Providence Green Apartments offer huge one, two, and three bedrooms with options of newly updated apartments, washer/dryers, dens and patios or balconies. We’re a pet friendly community with two swimming pools, a tennis court and nearby parks with walking and biking trails. Centrally located between Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Virginia Beach, Providence Green Apartments provide an ideal location. You’ll enjoy easy access to I-64, Regent University and Greenbrier Mall. Call or come by for a personal tour today.