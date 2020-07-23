65 Apartments for rent in Poquoson, VA with garages
A sister city to Le Bar-sur-Loup in France, Poquoson, Virginia's "relative" status is curious. Le Bar, which is a commune (similar to a parish in the UK), is located in the region of the Provence-Alpes-Cte d'Azur in the southeast. The "Loup" that is attached to the town's name references the river that runs directly through the area. One of the "creepy" carvings in town is located in the back of the Church of Saint-Jacques-le-Majeur. The 15th century rendering represents the dance macabre, or...
Located in the Commonwealth of Virginia and founded in 1631, Poquoson is an independent municipality. According to the 2010 census, the town was home to approximately 12,000 residents. That number includes people residing in the surrounding county of York as well. Situated on the VirginiaPeninsula, Poquoson is also known as "BullIsland" - and that's no bull. Neither is the fact that the derivation of the name "Poquoson" is Native American, or, specifically, Algonquin, in origin. The area has retained the name since the 17th century - way before the area was fully colonized by the English. The name, when translated, means a flat, boring, marshy land - a place in early times that was covered in water during the winter and bone dry in the summertime. Thinking of moving there yet? See more
Poquoson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.