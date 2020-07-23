Apartment List
65 Apartments for rent in Poquoson, VA with garages

Poquoson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastern Poquoson
1312 Poquoson Ave.
1312 Poquoson Avenue, Poquoson, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2074 sqft
1312 Poquoson Ave. Available 08/01/20 4 BD/2.5 BA Home - REMODELED 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TWO STORY FARMHOUSE STYLE HOME ON LARGE CORNER LOT WITH LOVELY FRONT PORCH. BEAUTIFUL BRAZILIAN CHERRY WOOD ON FIRST FLOOR.
Results within 1 mile of Poquoson

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
136 Tuckahoe Trace
136 Tuckahoe Trace, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
136 Tuckahoe Trace Available 08/15/20 IMMACULATE PROPERTY IN YORK COUNTY - IMMACULATE HOME IN THE WONDERFUL RUNNING MAN NEIGHBORHOOD OF YORK COUNTY. COMPLETELY UPDATED AND BEAUTIFUL THROUGHOUT.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
309 Willards Way
309 Willards Way, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2232 sqft
309 Willards Way Available 09/15/20 Great Woods of Tabb Home - This well maintained home is in the desirable neighborhood of Woods of Tabb, just minutes from Langley AFB and close to shopping and activities.
Results within 5 miles of Poquoson
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 23 at 06:17 AM
16 Units Available
Coliseum Central
Pinnacle Apartments
600 Freeman Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance to Hampton Coliseum, these homes feature a sunroom, garden tubs, and extra storage space. A pet-friendly community with a resort-inspired pool, detached garages, and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 23 at 06:15 AM
12 Units Available
Watkins
Meridian Parkside
1400 Summitt Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with luxury finishes and large living areas. Located just minutes away from I-64, Ft. Eustis, and shops and dining. Community has pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:30 AM
23 Units Available
Coliseum Central
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1393 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 06:34 AM
29 Units Available
Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,224
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1444 sqft
In-unit laundry. Fireplace, stainless steel appliance and extra storage space. Private balcony or patio. Pet-friendly building with on-site dog park. Swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:35 AM
16 Units Available
Coliseum Central
Marcella at Town Center
101 Benevita Pl, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,209
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,813
1512 sqft
Short drive to I-64, Hampton Professional Park, and shopping at Coliseum Crossing. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym. Pool, garage, fire pit, grill area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
15 Units Available
Farmington
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,228
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
13 Units Available
Coliseum Central
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,153
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We offer virtual tours! Newly Renovated!!!! Trail Creek Townhomes - Leasing One, Two and Three Bedroom Townhomes in Hampton, VA
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
9 Units Available
Buckroe Beach
Avalon Townhomes
2109 Newton Rd, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,429
1700 sqft
Avalon Townhomes offers two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes in a charming, secluded Hampton, VA community. Our renovated, two-story floor plans and thoughtful amenities enhance your way of living.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
5 Units Available
Hampton Roads Center
The Samuel
2 Tradewinds Quay, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartment complex with a 24-hour cardio/strength training center and sparkling pool. Located close to Hampton Coliseum & Convention Center and only 15 minutes to Buckroe Beach. Spacious apartments with W/D.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Coliseum Central
The Chapman at Peninsula Town Center
670 Downey Green St, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,139
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1103 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! In the heart of Hampton’s Peninsula Town Center, The Chapman is just strolling distance to all the things that you love best. Enjoy the culinary arts at the many Town Center eateries.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:01 AM
1 Unit Available
Coliseum Central
Signature Place
101 Signature Way, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,102
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center is only minutes from this property. Residents enjoy yoga and fitness studios, concierge service and garage parking. Recently renovated units include walk-in closets, fireplace and washer/dryer hookup.

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
309 Gardenville Drive
309 Gardenville Drive, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2334 sqft
309 Gardenville Drive Available 09/15/20 4 BD/2.5 BA Home - LOVELY, LIKE-NEW 4BR/2.5BA FULLY UPGRADED HOME IN DESIRABLE TABB LAKES W/ YORK COUNTY SCHOOLS! LARGE 2-TIERED DECK & NICE SCREENED-IN BACK PORCH & STORAGE SHED.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Swansea Manor
900 Charlotte Dr
900 Charlotte Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
This is a recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 Bath Ranch home In Newport News , on a corner lot, 1250/ sqft, Close to Riverside Hospital and I-64, Remodeled Eat-in Kitchen with Granite Counters, all appliances including, Stainless Electric Range,

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Buckroe Beach
21 Lavender Trace
21 Lavender Trace, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1612 sqft
21 Lavender Trace Available 08/08/20 3 BR 2.5 BA House - SPACIOUS, WELL MAINTAINED 3BR/2.5BA HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES AND FULL SIZED PANTRY, GAS FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM. DINING ROOM HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
100 Earl Street
100 Earl Street, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2250 sqft
100 Earl Street. Yorktown, Va. - Four bedroom home with two full baths. Two bedrooms downstairs and two upstairs. Large walk in storage area off master bedroom on second floor. Screen in porch. Located on the water. One care garage.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Farmington
111 Bonwood Road
111 Bonwood Road, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1166 sqft
111 Bonwood Road Available 08/01/20 111 Bonwood Road, Hampton - Available 8/1 - Lovely updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick Rancher. Features include new lighting, newer carpet, and newer ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Coliseum Central
109 Marvin Drive
109 Marvin Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
109 Marvin Drive Available 08/17/20 Great 3 Bedroom Hampton Home - Spacious brick home with a converted garage that can be a fourth bedroom. Huge fenced back yard and large deck. Located in the Riverdale neighborhood. Available late August.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
202 Sheffield Lane
202 Sheffield Lane, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1651 sqft
202 Sheffield Lane Available 08/10/20 202 Sheffield Lane Yorktown, VA 23693 - This three-bedroom, two-bath single family home in Yorkshire Downs features a formal dining room, spacious kitchen, fully fenced backyard with deck and a two car

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
104 Songbird Trail
104 Songbird Trail, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1674 sqft
104 Songbird Trail Available 09/17/20 104 Songbird Trail, Yorktown, Va. 23692 - Four bedroom with 2.5 bath laminate flooring in dining room and living room. Living room has gas logs. Large patio on back of house.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Robinson Terrace
651 Sea Turtle Way
651 Sea Turtle Way, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2132 sqft
651 Sea Turtle Way Available 08/07/20 - Like new Construction built in 2015, Lots of upgrades and open floor plan, 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
104 Conway Court
104 Conway Court, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
2350 sqft
104 Conway Court Available 08/01/20 York County beautiful home!!! 4 bed 2.5 bath two car garage - What a wonderful home shows like a model. Lots of upgrades.
City Guide for Poquoson, VA

A sister city to Le Bar-sur-Loup in France, Poquoson, Virginia's "relative" status is curious. Le Bar, which is a commune (similar to a parish in the UK), is located in the region of the Provence-Alpes-Cte d'Azur in the southeast. The "Loup" that is attached to the town's name references the river that runs directly through the area. One of the "creepy" carvings in town is located in the back of the Church of Saint-Jacques-le-Majeur. The 15th century rendering represents the dance macabre, or...

Located in the Commonwealth of Virginia and founded in 1631, Poquoson is an independent municipality. According to the 2010 census, the town was home to approximately 12,000 residents. That number includes people residing in the surrounding county of York as well. Situated on the VirginiaPeninsula, Poquoson is also known as "BullIsland" - and that's no bull. Neither is the fact that the derivation of the name "Poquoson" is Native American, or, specifically, Algonquin, in origin. The area has retained the name since the 17th century - way before the area was fully colonized by the English. The name, when translated, means a flat, boring, marshy land - a place in early times that was covered in water during the winter and bone dry in the summertime. Thinking of moving there yet? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Poquoson, VA

Poquoson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

