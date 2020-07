Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful large townhome! Very well cared for in Great Neck/Hilltop area. Large master suite Open floor plan! Hardwood floors downstairs. Oversized detached brick garage w/private entrance. Great patio and outdoor living space with deck!! Oversized detached brick garage.

NO SMOKING in the house or garage. Existing fireplace for ornamental use only. No pets. MUST SEE!!!

Available August 1st, 2020.