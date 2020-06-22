All apartments in Virginia Beach
Find more places like 976 Colonial Meadows Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
976 Colonial Meadows Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

976 Colonial Meadows Way

976 Colonial Meadows Way · (757) 297-8728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Virginia Beach
See all
Northeast Virginia Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

976 Colonial Meadows Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Northeast Virginia Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1664 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Light neutral carpets and ceramic tile flooring. Candlelight walls and white woodwork trim. Updated lighting and ceiling fans. Refrigerator, range oven, dishwasher, microwave, disposal, washer and dryer. **No Smoking. No Pets. No Fires.**

Apply online at www.CoastalGroupRentals.com (not zillow)

Virtual Tour available at: https://mls.ricohtours.com/b38e546a-0418-441c-a66d-13526993305d
Brick colonial townhome with detached 1 1/2 car garage. Street frontage and alley parking and access to garage. Efficient electric heat pump/central a/c. Appliances all new and updated. Fresh paint, flooring, carpets, new toilets.....it's sparkling clean. 2nd floor rear deck overlooking private brick patio area. Outstanding neighborhood and friendly neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 976 Colonial Meadows Way have any available units?
976 Colonial Meadows Way has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 976 Colonial Meadows Way have?
Some of 976 Colonial Meadows Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 976 Colonial Meadows Way currently offering any rent specials?
976 Colonial Meadows Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 976 Colonial Meadows Way pet-friendly?
No, 976 Colonial Meadows Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 976 Colonial Meadows Way offer parking?
Yes, 976 Colonial Meadows Way does offer parking.
Does 976 Colonial Meadows Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 976 Colonial Meadows Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 976 Colonial Meadows Way have a pool?
No, 976 Colonial Meadows Way does not have a pool.
Does 976 Colonial Meadows Way have accessible units?
No, 976 Colonial Meadows Way does not have accessible units.
Does 976 Colonial Meadows Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 976 Colonial Meadows Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 976 Colonial Meadows Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pembroke Town Center Apartments
4616 Broad St
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Maple Bay Townhomes
356 S Chesire Ct
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Banyan Grove
3816 Banyan Grove Ln
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
The Cascades
2133 Amberbrooke Way
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
The Cosmopolitan Apartments
4544 Columbus St
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Bayville
1512 Kindly Ln
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Nexus
544 Newtown Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Diamond Springs
5800 Bangor Sq
Virginia Beach, VA 23455

Similar Pages

Virginia Beach 1 BedroomsVirginia Beach 2 Bedrooms
Virginia Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVirginia Beach Pet Friendly Places
Virginia Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Virginia BeachNortheast Virginia Beach
North Central
Level Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity