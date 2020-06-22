976 Colonial Meadows Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Light neutral carpets and ceramic tile flooring. Candlelight walls and white woodwork trim. Updated lighting and ceiling fans. Refrigerator, range oven, dishwasher, microwave, disposal, washer and dryer. **No Smoking. No Pets. No Fires.**



Apply online at www.CoastalGroupRentals.com (not zillow)



Virtual Tour available at: https://mls.ricohtours.com/b38e546a-0418-441c-a66d-13526993305d

Brick colonial townhome with detached 1 1/2 car garage. Street frontage and alley parking and access to garage. Efficient electric heat pump/central a/c. Appliances all new and updated. Fresh paint, flooring, carpets, new toilets.....it's sparkling clean. 2nd floor rear deck overlooking private brick patio area. Outstanding neighborhood and friendly neighbors.