7108 Ocean Front Avenue

Spectacular 2-story oceanfront condo with common elevator, hurricane shutters & 2-car garage. The 2nd floor is open and bright with a wall of windows and includes a great room w/ gas fireplace, and a stunning gourmet kitchen with island and upgraded appliances. Enjoy the gas fireplace in the master suite and laundry room. The 1st floor provides a family room, large storage closet, 2 bedrooms and a hall bathroom. Individual entry doors for the 1st and 2nd floor. Enjoy relaxing on the large oceanfront deck, with private walkway to the beach! This condo can be rented furnished or partially furnished for an additional cost, up to $6,500 a month. Available immediately, non-smoking unit and no pets allowed.