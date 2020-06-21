All apartments in Virginia Beach
7108 Ocean Front Avenue
7108 Ocean Front Avenue

7108 Ocean Front Avenue · (888) 737-9246
Location

7108 Ocean Front Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
North Virginia Beach

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spectacular 2-story oceanfront condo with common elevator, hurricane shutters & 2-car garage. The 2nd floor is open and bright with a wall of windows and includes a great room w/ gas fireplace, and a stunning gourmet kitchen with island and upgraded appliances. Enjoy the gas fireplace in the master suite and laundry room. The 1st floor provides a family room, large storage closet, 2 bedrooms and a hall bathroom. Individual entry doors for the 1st and 2nd floor. Enjoy relaxing on the large oceanfront deck, with private walkway to the beach! This condo can be rented furnished or partially furnished for an additional cost, up to $6,500 a month. Available immediately, non-smoking unit and no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7108 Ocean Front Avenue have any available units?
7108 Ocean Front Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 7108 Ocean Front Avenue have?
Some of 7108 Ocean Front Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7108 Ocean Front Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7108 Ocean Front Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7108 Ocean Front Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7108 Ocean Front Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 7108 Ocean Front Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7108 Ocean Front Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7108 Ocean Front Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7108 Ocean Front Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7108 Ocean Front Avenue have a pool?
No, 7108 Ocean Front Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7108 Ocean Front Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7108 Ocean Front Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7108 Ocean Front Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7108 Ocean Front Avenue has units with dishwashers.
