Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Good Credit a Must!!! Second floor condo corner unit just 5 blocks to the beach. Breakfast Bar. Washer Dryer included. Deck and balcony, great for enjoying cocktails and the sunset. Quiet neighborhood. Access to the pool and clubhouse in complex. No Pets!! Convenient to interstate. Wide variety of restaurants within walking distance. Great area for biking. Online application @www.TryVBPM.com.