Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:23 PM

4904 Cavan Court

4904 Cavan Court · (757) 751-0003
Location

4904 Cavan Court, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Kempsville Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in central Virginia Beach! This home is minutes from the excitement of Town Center, Pembroke shopping and highways! Large three bedroom home with open floor plan to accomodate guests. Kitchen offers well appointed cabinets as well as granite countertops, overlooks living and dining room. Home boasts built in surround sound, under cabinet lighting, large deck, built in garage shelving. Master is HUGE, a must see with tray ceiling and on suite bath with soaking tub and walk in shower. This home is a must see! Please call or text today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4904 Cavan Court have any available units?
4904 Cavan Court has a unit available for $2,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4904 Cavan Court have?
Some of 4904 Cavan Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4904 Cavan Court currently offering any rent specials?
4904 Cavan Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4904 Cavan Court pet-friendly?
No, 4904 Cavan Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 4904 Cavan Court offer parking?
Yes, 4904 Cavan Court does offer parking.
Does 4904 Cavan Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4904 Cavan Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4904 Cavan Court have a pool?
No, 4904 Cavan Court does not have a pool.
Does 4904 Cavan Court have accessible units?
No, 4904 Cavan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4904 Cavan Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4904 Cavan Court has units with dishwashers.
