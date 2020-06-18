4904 Cavan Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in central Virginia Beach! This home is minutes from the excitement of Town Center, Pembroke shopping and highways! Large three bedroom home with open floor plan to accomodate guests. Kitchen offers well appointed cabinets as well as granite countertops, overlooks living and dining room. Home boasts built in surround sound, under cabinet lighting, large deck, built in garage shelving. Master is HUGE, a must see with tray ceiling and on suite bath with soaking tub and walk in shower. This home is a must see! Please call or text today for a showing!