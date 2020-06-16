Amenities
4780 Beach Bay Court Available 07/01/20 3BD/3.5BA Townhouse in the Heart of Chicks Beach!! - 3BD/3.5BA Townhouse in the Heart of Chicks Beach!!
- Open Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Gas Range
- Breakfast area and Dining area
- Hardwoods throughout Second Floor
- Large Bedroom with Full Bath on First Floor
- Spacious Master with walk in closet, Jetted Tub, and Shower
- Large second Bedroom Upstairs
- Balcony off of Living Area
- Fenced back yard
- One car garage
- Close to Chicks Beach, Little Creek Base, and Shore Drive Dining & Shopping!!
This One Won't Last Long! Call 757-422-0574 to set up your Showing!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4884273)