All apartments in Virginia Beach
Find more places like 4780 Beach Bay Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
4780 Beach Bay Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4780 Beach Bay Court

4780 Beach Bay Court · (757) 418-6442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Virginia Beach
See all
Northwest Virginia Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4780 Beach Bay Court, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Northwest Virginia Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4780 Beach Bay Court · Avail. Jul 1

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2177 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
4780 Beach Bay Court Available 07/01/20 3BD/3.5BA Townhouse in the Heart of Chicks Beach!! - 3BD/3.5BA Townhouse in the Heart of Chicks Beach!!

- Open Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Gas Range
- Breakfast area and Dining area
- Hardwoods throughout Second Floor
- Large Bedroom with Full Bath on First Floor
- Spacious Master with walk in closet, Jetted Tub, and Shower
- Large second Bedroom Upstairs
- Balcony off of Living Area
- Fenced back yard
- One car garage
- Close to Chicks Beach, Little Creek Base, and Shore Drive Dining & Shopping!!

This One Won't Last Long! Call 757-422-0574 to set up your Showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4884273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4780 Beach Bay Court have any available units?
4780 Beach Bay Court has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4780 Beach Bay Court have?
Some of 4780 Beach Bay Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4780 Beach Bay Court currently offering any rent specials?
4780 Beach Bay Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4780 Beach Bay Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4780 Beach Bay Court is pet friendly.
Does 4780 Beach Bay Court offer parking?
Yes, 4780 Beach Bay Court does offer parking.
Does 4780 Beach Bay Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4780 Beach Bay Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4780 Beach Bay Court have a pool?
No, 4780 Beach Bay Court does not have a pool.
Does 4780 Beach Bay Court have accessible units?
No, 4780 Beach Bay Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4780 Beach Bay Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4780 Beach Bay Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4780 Beach Bay Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aqua on 25th
300 25th St
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Linkhorn Bay Apartments
1201 Waterfront Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Bridle Creek Apartments
1508 Halter Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Haven Apartments & Townhomes
1870 Enterprise Ct
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Chase Arbor Apartments
1500 Chase Arbor Cmn
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Nexus
544 Newtown Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
The Pearl at Marina Shores
2110 Marina Shores Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Southern Pine
2520 Allie Nicole Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23456

Similar Pages

Virginia Beach 1 BedroomsVirginia Beach 2 Bedrooms
Virginia Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVirginia Beach Pet Friendly Places
Virginia Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Virginia BeachNortheast Virginia Beach
North Central
Level Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity