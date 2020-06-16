Amenities

4780 Beach Bay Court Available 07/01/20 3BD/3.5BA Townhouse in the Heart of Chicks Beach!! - 3BD/3.5BA Townhouse in the Heart of Chicks Beach!!



- Open Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Gas Range

- Breakfast area and Dining area

- Hardwoods throughout Second Floor

- Large Bedroom with Full Bath on First Floor

- Spacious Master with walk in closet, Jetted Tub, and Shower

- Large second Bedroom Upstairs

- Balcony off of Living Area

- Fenced back yard

- One car garage

- Close to Chicks Beach, Little Creek Base, and Shore Drive Dining & Shopping!!



This One Won't Last Long! Call 757-422-0574 to set up your Showing!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4884273)