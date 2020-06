Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Wonderful three level townhouse style end-unit condo. New carpet throughout! First floor bedroom and bath could make an excellent great room. Close proximity to Chick's Beach, shopping, dining, bases and Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. This home has plenty of space, with a large kitchen, living/dining room combo and a balcony. No pets. No smoking. Available now.