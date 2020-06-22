All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:07 AM

4720 Fairway Ave

4720 Fairway Avenue · (757) 644-6824
Location

4720 Fairway Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Larkspur

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4720 fairway ave · Avail. Jul 1

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2401 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4720 fairway ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4BR 21/2 bath home with a large yard, fruit trees and lighted gazebo for outdoor entertaining/dining. Large living room with working fireplace, Dual zone heat and A/C for comfort and savings. Kitchen has everything you need, Stainless steel Stove, fridge, dishwasher and over stove microwave, lots of cabinet storage and easy access out to the patio. All bathrooms have been updated. First floor family room/office or bedroom.

The neighborhood is right next to a golf course, minutes from Kempsville Rec Center, I-264, Town Center, Sentara Hospital, Farmer's Market and more!
Call Shore Rental Service to View (757) 644-6824

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 Fairway Ave have any available units?
4720 Fairway Ave has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4720 Fairway Ave have?
Some of 4720 Fairway Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4720 Fairway Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4720 Fairway Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 Fairway Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4720 Fairway Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 4720 Fairway Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4720 Fairway Ave does offer parking.
Does 4720 Fairway Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4720 Fairway Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 Fairway Ave have a pool?
No, 4720 Fairway Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4720 Fairway Ave have accessible units?
No, 4720 Fairway Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 Fairway Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4720 Fairway Ave has units with dishwashers.
