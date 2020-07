Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Single-story townhome with open plan, vaulted ceiling, central fireplace and fenced in yard. Enjoy an updated galley kitchen which opens into a countertop and looks into your living area. Entertain while you cook! Newer windows, fence and vinyl. No pets. Washer and dryer hookups ready! Call your agent to schedule an appointment and view. Ready now. Online application. $50/adult app fee. Good credit/3x's income and good rental history.