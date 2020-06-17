All apartments in Virginia Beach
4646 Old Princess Anne Road
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:37 PM

4646 Old Princess Anne Road

4646 Old Princess Anne Road · (540) 625-1891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4646 Old Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2442 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Relax in the backyard oasis at this spacious home! Backyard is perfect for outdoor living! In ground pool plus hot tub, large wraparound deck, large shed, and fenced yard, with a gorgeous tiled sunroom overlooking it all! Downstairs mother-in-law suite includes large bedroom, full bath and separate entrance. 2nd master suite upstairs. This home could be a 3 or 4 bedroom. 3rd and 4th bedroom are open to each other but could be separated. Clean and well maintained! Applications online at renterswarehouse.com $45 per adult applicant. $150 account set up fee. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides renters insurance, monthly air filters delivery and more. Pets allowed with screening and one-time non refundable pet fee of $250-$350 per pet. DUE TO COVID-19, THIS HOUSE CANNOT BE SHOWN UNTIL AFTER APRIL 1ST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4646 Old Princess Anne Road have any available units?
4646 Old Princess Anne Road has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
Is 4646 Old Princess Anne Road currently offering any rent specials?
4646 Old Princess Anne Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4646 Old Princess Anne Road pet-friendly?
No, 4646 Old Princess Anne Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 4646 Old Princess Anne Road offer parking?
No, 4646 Old Princess Anne Road does not offer parking.
Does 4646 Old Princess Anne Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4646 Old Princess Anne Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4646 Old Princess Anne Road have a pool?
Yes, 4646 Old Princess Anne Road has a pool.
Does 4646 Old Princess Anne Road have accessible units?
No, 4646 Old Princess Anne Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4646 Old Princess Anne Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4646 Old Princess Anne Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4646 Old Princess Anne Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4646 Old Princess Anne Road does not have units with air conditioning.
