4646 Old Princess Anne Road

Relax in the backyard oasis at this spacious home! Backyard is perfect for outdoor living! In ground pool plus hot tub, large wraparound deck, large shed, and fenced yard, with a gorgeous tiled sunroom overlooking it all! Downstairs mother-in-law suite includes large bedroom, full bath and separate entrance. 2nd master suite upstairs. This home could be a 3 or 4 bedroom. 3rd and 4th bedroom are open to each other but could be separated. Clean and well maintained! Applications online at renterswarehouse.com $45 per adult applicant. $150 account set up fee. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides renters insurance, monthly air filters delivery and more. Pets allowed with screening and one-time non refundable pet fee of $250-$350 per pet. DUE TO COVID-19, THIS HOUSE CANNOT BE SHOWN UNTIL AFTER APRIL 1ST.