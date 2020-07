Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Gorgeous Condo with spacious open floor plan. Pride of ownership is obvious here. You'll want to see this one first, shows like model. Large master with walk in closet. Kitchen features bar seating and a sizeable pantry with lots of extra room for storage. All bedrooms have large closets. Cozy patio area enclosed with a privacy fenc to enjoy sitting outside on warm day. Call today for your private showing. Apply at rentingpeninsula.com