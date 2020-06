Amenities

408 Coastal Walk PL #102 Available 07/01/20 102 Coastal Walk - Coastal Walk 102 is a newly refinished unit that is only a 6 minute drive to the ocean. BRAND NEW LVP FLOORING throughout the unit! This unit has easy access to the interstate to make things easy for commutes as well. With a 10 minute drive to Hilltop too, you are an easy drive to a lot different experiences, restaurants, and shops. This unit is a 1 year lease with the option to extend after that year. Please reach out to us if you wish for more information or would like to set up a showing!



