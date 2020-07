Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

3936 Lantana Place, VB - Available NOW - Beautiful 2 bedrooom 2.5 bath end unit townhome in the Landstown School District of Virginia Beach.

Close to shopping area and interstate.



For more information, to schedule a showing, or to get an application, please visit www.century21nachman.com/search-for-rentals or call 757-578-7200.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5962664)