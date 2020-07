Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

3845 Governors Way Available 09/01/20 Updated 2BR Townhouse with New Paint, Bathrooms and Kitchen! - Updated 2BR Townhouse with New Paint, Bathrooms and Kitchen!



- Open Floor plan

- Updated Counter Tops throughout

- Downstairs half bathroom

- Convenient to Military Bases and Town Center

- Large Master Bedroom

- Private Patio

- Washer and Dryer Included!



Call Leland Real Estate at (757) 422-0574 to schedule your appointment today!



Click the link below to schedule an appt: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/lelandrealestateinc



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1939356)