Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home.This home has a den, dinning Kitchen. Central air and electric heating. Newly remodeled kitchen with granite tops plenty of kitchen cabinets.Newly remodeled bath rooms all new tile showers and tubs.This home is centrally located to shops and mall and bases. New paint and new carpet and tile floors. Corner lot Yard and concrete patio. Clean and ready to move-in. Must have min. 650 credit score min. credit report or you can provide your own current report . Need photo I.D. and pay stubs. No pets,No smoking. No utilities included. Call Steve 757-482-5252iP