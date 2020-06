Amenities

Beautiful large 4 bedrooms 2 bath home located on a nice quiet residential street. Large living space with hardwood floors. Spacious kitchen that includes a refrigerator. There are lots of amenities within walking distance and minutes away. Lynnhaven North Shopping Center is only a mile away. Windsor Oaks Elementary School is only a block away. Bow Creek Golf Course is minutes away. Conveniently located by the entrance to the 264 FWY. TEXT ONLY or leave a voicemail (866) 772- 6847 to schedule an appointment to view.