Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave furnished range

This is a Winter Short Term Rental; 2 The Beach is from 10/7/20 - 3/30/21, furnished at $1,600 per month utilities NOT included.

THIS IS NOT A YEARLY RENTAL; Rental has to be at least 91 days.



To schedule a viewing, please contact our office at 757-426-6262. We have more homes & Condos available for Winter Short Term Rentals.



If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Jenn Pagan or Cindy Ginn.