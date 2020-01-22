2316 Starfish Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 master bedrooms, 2 master baths, condo on water side of Shore Drive. Steps to beach, wooded, ground floor. Walk to beach. Assigned parking. Small pets 15 lbs and under with a non-refundable pet fee. Pets on case by case basis. Tenant will have house professionally treated for fleas before vacating & provide paid receipt to agent. No puppies now or later. Storage shed and fireplace. Tenant to have fireplace cleaned prior to vacating & provide agent with paid receipt. Tenant to keep fresh batteries in the smoke detector. Lease to end/renew on 05/31/2021. Apply online @https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21271.