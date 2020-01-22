All apartments in Virginia Beach
2316 Starfish Road
Last updated May 16 2020 at 9:35 AM

2316 Starfish Road

2316 Starfish Road · (757) 456-2345
Location

2316 Starfish Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Northeast Virginia Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 master bedrooms, 2 master baths, condo on water side of Shore Drive. Steps to beach, wooded, ground floor. Walk to beach. Assigned parking. Small pets 15 lbs and under with a non-refundable pet fee. Pets on case by case basis. Tenant will have house professionally treated for fleas before vacating & provide paid receipt to agent. No puppies now or later. Storage shed and fireplace. Tenant to have fireplace cleaned prior to vacating & provide agent with paid receipt. Tenant to keep fresh batteries in the smoke detector. Lease to end/renew on 05/31/2021. Apply online @https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21271.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 Starfish Road have any available units?
2316 Starfish Road has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2316 Starfish Road have?
Some of 2316 Starfish Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 Starfish Road currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Starfish Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Starfish Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2316 Starfish Road is pet friendly.
Does 2316 Starfish Road offer parking?
Yes, 2316 Starfish Road does offer parking.
Does 2316 Starfish Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2316 Starfish Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Starfish Road have a pool?
No, 2316 Starfish Road does not have a pool.
Does 2316 Starfish Road have accessible units?
No, 2316 Starfish Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Starfish Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2316 Starfish Road has units with dishwashers.
