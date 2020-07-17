2257 Rueben Street A

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed parking recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Unit A Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated 2 bedroom gem - Property Id: 307529



Newly renovated two bedroom one bath apartment. This apartment has been newly renovated with new flooring, new everything kitchen, newly renovated bath. Large private yard. Plenty of parking. Quite end of the street. Easy to shopping and on and off the interstate. Washer dryer, stove, microwave all included. Landlord pays water and sewer.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2257-rueben-street-virginia-beach-va-unit-a/307529

Property Id 307529



(RLNE5944070)