2257 Rueben Street A

Amenities
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated 2 bedroom gem - Property Id: 307529
Newly renovated two bedroom one bath apartment. This apartment has been newly renovated with new flooring, new everything kitchen, newly renovated bath. Large private yard. Plenty of parking. Quite end of the street. Easy to shopping and on and off the interstate. Washer dryer, stove, microwave all included. Landlord pays water and sewer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2257-rueben-street-virginia-beach-va-unit-a/307529
Property Id 307529
(RLNE5944070)