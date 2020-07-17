All apartments in Virginia Beach
2257 Rueben Street A
2257 Rueben Street A

2257 Reuben Street · (757) 696-0329
Location

2257 Reuben Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Northeast Virginia Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. Aug 1

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated 2 bedroom gem - Property Id: 307529

Newly renovated two bedroom one bath apartment. This apartment has been newly renovated with new flooring, new everything kitchen, newly renovated bath. Large private yard. Plenty of parking. Quite end of the street. Easy to shopping and on and off the interstate. Washer dryer, stove, microwave all included. Landlord pays water and sewer.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2257 Rueben Street A have any available units?
2257 Rueben Street A has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2257 Rueben Street A have?
Some of 2257 Rueben Street A's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2257 Rueben Street A currently offering any rent specials?
2257 Rueben Street A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2257 Rueben Street A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2257 Rueben Street A is pet friendly.
Does 2257 Rueben Street A offer parking?
Yes, 2257 Rueben Street A offers parking.
Does 2257 Rueben Street A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2257 Rueben Street A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2257 Rueben Street A have a pool?
No, 2257 Rueben Street A does not have a pool.
Does 2257 Rueben Street A have accessible units?
No, 2257 Rueben Street A does not have accessible units.
Does 2257 Rueben Street A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2257 Rueben Street A does not have units with dishwashers.
