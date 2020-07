2112 Weybridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

AWESOME 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME ON LAKE IN STRAWBRIDGE SUPER CONVENIENT TO DAMN NECK BASE. GREAT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH CATHEDRAL CEILING AND WOOD BURNING FIRE PLACE. KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS, DISHWASHER, SMOOTH TOP STOVE, AND SIDE BY SIDE FRIDGE. LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UPS. SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE BATH AND 2 ADDITIONAL SPACIOUS BEDROOMS. CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR. PATIO AND JUST GORGEOUS VIEWS OF THE LAKE. SIT BY THE LAKE WITH YOUR COFFEE AND RELAX! THIS IS A NON-SMOKING PROPERTY. PETS ARE WELCOME - SOME BREED RESTRICTIONS.

