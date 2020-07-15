Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage courtyard

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

1518 Parks Ave Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Close to the Beach! - Live near the beach in this 3-story townhouse with a contemporary floor plan. Modern design inside and out. Hardwood floors in large open great room. One car attached garage. Fenced and landscaped courtyard. Minutes from the VIBE District. Available for move-in August 1.



(RLNE3727959)