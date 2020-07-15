1518 Parks Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451 Northeast Virginia Beach
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
1518 Parks Ave Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Close to the Beach! - Live near the beach in this 3-story townhouse with a contemporary floor plan. Modern design inside and out. Hardwood floors in large open great room. One car attached garage. Fenced and landscaped courtyard. Minutes from the VIBE District. Available for move-in August 1.
(RLNE3727959)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
