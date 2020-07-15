All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

1518 Parks Ave

1518 Parks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1518 Parks Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Northeast Virginia Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
1518 Parks Ave Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Close to the Beach! - Live near the beach in this 3-story townhouse with a contemporary floor plan. Modern design inside and out. Hardwood floors in large open great room. One car attached garage. Fenced and landscaped courtyard. Minutes from the VIBE District. Available for move-in August 1.

(RLNE3727959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 Parks Ave have any available units?
1518 Parks Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 Parks Ave have?
Some of 1518 Parks Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 Parks Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Parks Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Parks Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1518 Parks Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1518 Parks Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1518 Parks Ave offers parking.
Does 1518 Parks Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 Parks Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Parks Ave have a pool?
No, 1518 Parks Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Parks Ave have accessible units?
No, 1518 Parks Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Parks Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 Parks Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
