1518 Parks Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451 Northeast Virginia Beach
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
courtyard
parking
garage
Live near the beach in this 3-story townhouse with a contemporary floor plan. Modern design inside and out. Hardwood floors in large open great room. One car attached garage. Fenced and landscaped courtyard. Minutes from the VIBE District. Kitchen sink will be replaced. Available for move-in August 1.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Does 1518 Parks Avenue have any available units?
1518 Parks Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.