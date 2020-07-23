1518 Parks Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Live near the beach in this 3-story townhouse with a contemporary floor plan. Modern design inside and out. Hardwood floors in large open great room. One car attached garage. Fenced and landscaped courtyard. Minutes from the VIBE District. Kitchen sink will be replaced. Available for move-in August 1.