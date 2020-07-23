All apartments in Virginia Beach
1518 Parks Avenue
1518 Parks Avenue

1518 Parks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1518 Parks Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Northeast Virginia Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Live near the beach in this 3-story townhouse with a contemporary floor plan. Modern design inside and out. Hardwood floors in large open great room. One car attached garage. Fenced and landscaped courtyard. Minutes from the VIBE District. Kitchen sink will be replaced. Available for move-in August 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 Parks Avenue have any available units?
1518 Parks Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 Parks Avenue have?
Some of 1518 Parks Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 Parks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Parks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Parks Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1518 Parks Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 1518 Parks Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1518 Parks Avenue offers parking.
Does 1518 Parks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1518 Parks Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Parks Avenue have a pool?
No, 1518 Parks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Parks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1518 Parks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Parks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1518 Parks Avenue has units with dishwashers.
