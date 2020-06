Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Remodeled one year ago! All new flooring, paint, lighting and ceiling fans. New kitchen cabinets, counter tops, appliances and sliding glass door. New bathroom tub/showers, vanities, medicine cabinets and hardware. New door knobs and hinges throughout. New heating and air - 2 years old. New gutters and back yard fence. New deck with built in seating is being installed now . No popcorn ceilings! Apply online @ https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21248