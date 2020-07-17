Amenities
1360 Dunstan Lane Available 09/01/20 4BR/2.5BA Home in Thoroughgood with a Pool! - - All Brick Single Family Thoroughgood Ranch with FROG
- FROG has an additional 1/2 Bath
- Additional Sunroom on Rear!
- Storage Shed in Back yard
- Fenced in Backyard
- In Ground HEATED Pool
- Pool is heated by solar panels on the roof!
- Spacious Deck
- Great location in Thoroughgood Estates!
- Convenient Access to the NEW Thoroughgood Elementary and Independence Middle in the neighborhood!
- Large Master Bedroom and Closet with views of the pool
- Large Hall Bath with Double Vanities
It's a great house! Give us a call to set up a private showing today!
(RLNE5890900)