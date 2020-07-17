All apartments in Virginia Beach
Find more places like 1360 Dunstan Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
1360 Dunstan Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1360 Dunstan Lane

1360 Dunstan Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Virginia Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1360 Dunstan Lane, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Thoroughgood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1360 Dunstan Lane Available 09/01/20 4BR/2.5BA Home in Thoroughgood with a Pool! - - All Brick Single Family Thoroughgood Ranch with FROG
- FROG has an additional 1/2 Bath
- Additional Sunroom on Rear!
- Storage Shed in Back yard
- Fenced in Backyard
- In Ground HEATED Pool
- Pool is heated by solar panels on the roof!
- Spacious Deck
- Great location in Thoroughgood Estates!
- Convenient Access to the NEW Thoroughgood Elementary and Independence Middle in the neighborhood!
- Large Master Bedroom and Closet with views of the pool
- Large Hall Bath with Double Vanities

It's a great house! Give us a call to set up a private showing today!

(RLNE5890900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 Dunstan Lane have any available units?
1360 Dunstan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
Is 1360 Dunstan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1360 Dunstan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 Dunstan Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1360 Dunstan Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1360 Dunstan Lane offer parking?
No, 1360 Dunstan Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1360 Dunstan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1360 Dunstan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 Dunstan Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1360 Dunstan Lane has a pool.
Does 1360 Dunstan Lane have accessible units?
No, 1360 Dunstan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 Dunstan Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1360 Dunstan Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1360 Dunstan Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1360 Dunstan Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Families 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Club
4594 Wicklow Pl
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
The Cascades
2133 Amberbrooke Way
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
The Cosmopolitan Apartments
4544 Columbus St
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Windsong Apartment Homes
2352 Windway Ln
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Haven Apartments & Townhomes
1870 Enterprise Ct
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Nexus
544 Newtown Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Dove Landing Apartments
5301 Justin Ct #104
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Latitudes
1701 Chase Pointe Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Similar Pages

Virginia Beach 1 BedroomsVirginia Beach 2 Bedrooms
Virginia Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVirginia Beach Pet Friendly Places
Virginia Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norfolk, VAChesapeake, VANewport News, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VACarrollton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Virginia BeachNortheast Virginia Beach
North Central

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University