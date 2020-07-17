Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

1360 Dunstan Lane Available 09/01/20 4BR/2.5BA Home in Thoroughgood with a Pool! - - All Brick Single Family Thoroughgood Ranch with FROG

- FROG has an additional 1/2 Bath

- Additional Sunroom on Rear!

- Storage Shed in Back yard

- Fenced in Backyard

- In Ground HEATED Pool

- Pool is heated by solar panels on the roof!

- Spacious Deck

- Great location in Thoroughgood Estates!

- Convenient Access to the NEW Thoroughgood Elementary and Independence Middle in the neighborhood!

- Large Master Bedroom and Closet with views of the pool

- Large Hall Bath with Double Vanities



It's a great house! Give us a call to set up a private showing today!



(RLNE5890900)