in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Reminiscent of a calmer era, this charming and quaint beach bungalow with an appealing blend of 1940's style meets modern accents. Unique features throughout including conversation piece artwork and light fixtures and rich hardwood floors. Classic vintage tiled hall bath with updated renovated master bath. Watch butterflies dance around the big back yard while relaxing comfortably on the screened in porch. With a short distance to the beach, this cozy cottage offers ample opportunity to enjoy the oceanside of Atlantic Ave in the beautiful North End of Coastal Virginia. Call or text to schedule a private viewing and to obtain qualifications for this seasonal rental. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. This gem is available from NOW to May 15 and is waiting for YOU!