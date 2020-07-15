All apartments in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA
108 45th Street
108 45th Street

108 45th Street · (757) 428-1641
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

108 45th Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
North Virginia Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 108 45th Street · Avail. now

$2,650

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2174 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Lovely Furnished North End Summer Beach Cottage! Seasonal Rental! - Charming fully furnished 5-bedroom, 2.5-bath updated 1930’s beach cottage in the North End of Virginia Beach 4 houses from the ocean with direct beach access. Stroll, bike or roller blade to the Boardwalk 5 blocks away. Enjoy the Jalousie-screened porch and backyard or spectacular ocean views from the Captains Bridge, the 2nd-floor den/bar /TV room! Spacious living and dining rooms, screened veranda off master bedroom, outdoor enclosed hot and cold shower, and a large private backyard. Central air and washer/dryer. Off-street parking. Linens not included. Taking reservations for July and August. Rate $2650 weekly + tax. Additional $150 cleaning fee and $500 refundable security deposit apply. Call 757-428-1641 for availability.

5 BEDROOMS – SLEEPING ARRANGEMENTS:
2 Kings, 5 Twins

BATHROOMS: 2.5
1 Full with Tub/Shower, 1 Full with Shower, and ½ Bath with Shower Stall

MAXIMUM CAPACITY: 12 - MAXIMUM SLEEPING: 9

KITCHEN AND DINING:
Fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher. Sit-down dining for 8. Large gas grill in backyard.

ENTERTAINMENT:
TVs, VCR, DVD, CD player, Blu-ray player, cable, wireless internet

2020 RENTAL RATE:
$2650 + tax per week (June 27 – Aug 29)

$175 cleaning fee, taxes and $500 security deposit additional

(RLNE2810666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 45th Street have any available units?
108 45th Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 45th Street have?
Some of 108 45th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
108 45th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 45th Street pet-friendly?
No, 108 45th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 108 45th Street offer parking?
Yes, 108 45th Street offers parking.
Does 108 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 45th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 45th Street have a pool?
No, 108 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 108 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 108 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 108 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 45th Street has units with dishwashers.
