108 45th Street

Lovely Furnished North End Summer Beach Cottage! Seasonal Rental! - Charming fully furnished 5-bedroom, 2.5-bath updated 1930’s beach cottage in the North End of Virginia Beach 4 houses from the ocean with direct beach access. Stroll, bike or roller blade to the Boardwalk 5 blocks away. Enjoy the Jalousie-screened porch and backyard or spectacular ocean views from the Captains Bridge, the 2nd-floor den/bar /TV room! Spacious living and dining rooms, screened veranda off master bedroom, outdoor enclosed hot and cold shower, and a large private backyard. Central air and washer/dryer. Off-street parking. Linens not included. Taking reservations for July and August. Rate $2650 weekly + tax. Additional $150 cleaning fee and $500 refundable security deposit apply. Call 757-428-1641 for availability.



5 BEDROOMS – SLEEPING ARRANGEMENTS:

2 Kings, 5 Twins



BATHROOMS: 2.5

1 Full with Tub/Shower, 1 Full with Shower, and ½ Bath with Shower Stall



MAXIMUM CAPACITY: 12 - MAXIMUM SLEEPING: 9



KITCHEN AND DINING:

Fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher. Sit-down dining for 8. Large gas grill in backyard.



ENTERTAINMENT:

TVs, VCR, DVD, CD player, Blu-ray player, cable, wireless internet



2020 RENTAL RATE:

$2650 + tax per week (June 27 – Aug 29)



$175 cleaning fee, taxes and $500 security deposit additional



(RLNE2810666)