263 COMMONS DRIVE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful and Charming 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bath, 1 Half Bath. Town Home featuring hardwood floors all throughout the main and upper level, renovated bathrooms, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, black granite counter tops, and a large bay window with eat-in area. Spacious Renovated Lower Level opens to a private Georgetown style fenced-in patio. 2 assigned parking spaces. Only 1.6 miles to Vienna Metro Station. Madison High School pyramid. Ideally located near shops and restaurants in highly popular Town of Vienna! Available for short term lease 3-7 months.