Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

DUE TO COVID-19 THERE IS A VIDEO SUPPLIED BY THE TENANT AND NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME.SPACIOUS 3 LEVEL TOWN HOME IN THE HEART OF TYSONS*3 BEDROOMS/2 FULL & 2 HALF BATHS* OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN* 2 FIREPLACES & ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE * LAUNDRY ON BEDROOM LEVEL*MASTER BEDROOM WITH 3 CLOSETS INCLUDING A WALK IN* LUXURIOUS MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE SHOWER AND SOAKING TUB* LARGE DECK OFF THE BACK AND GRASSY LAWN OUT LL WALKOUT* AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST *PETS CASE BY CASE