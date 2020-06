Amenities

Fantastic Townhouse with Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room and Dining Room. Spacious Kitchen with Breakfast Nook with access to Deck. Hardwood floor on 1st level. MBR has walk-in-closet, large BA and Loft with Fireplace. Walk-out family room with wood burning Fireplace to fenced patio. Minutes to Silver Line Metro Stations. Tenant occupied. Please call Listing Agent to get access.