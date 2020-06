Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool

In the heart of Tysons. Pristine 2-level 3 BR 2 1/2 BA condo, Gas FP, Granite & s/s appliances; master has 2 sinks, tub and shower; 2 other BRs, BA & sep UL laundry room; Clubhouse with pool & gym. Park in # 159. Great for professionals working in the area. Walk to the Metro, Walmart, shops and restaurants. 5 min to 2 Malls. Sentilock on the railing outside. 3 visitor Pkg Spaces. #6525 to enter