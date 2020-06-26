All apartments in Tysons Corner
1530 SPRING GATE DRIVE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:06 AM

1530 SPRING GATE DRIVE

1530 Spring Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1530 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Tysons East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
3rd floor, corner unit, 2 bedroom 2 full bath apartment at the Gates of McLean Community The 1195 sq ft unit has a large private balcony that overlooks the clubhouse pool for a spectacular view. It one of the larger 2BR styles in the community and an end unit with lots of windows and sunlight. Bedrooms are nicely configured and separated by the living room and kitchen. The open floor plan design fireplace and 9 foot ceilings make the unit pleasantly inviting. Full size washer and dryer in the unit. Large walk-in closets in both bedrooms. 1 assigned spot and two unreserved parking passes. FANTASTIC LOCATION -- Located at the Gates of McLean community steps away from the McLean Metro Station and I-495 I-66 Dulles Toll Road and Rt. 123. 20 minutes from DC Dulles Airport and Arlington. Neighborhood is gated and in a very safe area. Rent includes access to all the community's facilities (pool, newly renovated fitness center, basketball court, business center etc.)TO APPLY: https://apply.link/3dbrGf9

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 SPRING GATE DRIVE have any available units?
1530 SPRING GATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1530 SPRING GATE DRIVE have?
Some of 1530 SPRING GATE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 SPRING GATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1530 SPRING GATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 SPRING GATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1530 SPRING GATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1530 SPRING GATE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1530 SPRING GATE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1530 SPRING GATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 SPRING GATE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 SPRING GATE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1530 SPRING GATE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1530 SPRING GATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1530 SPRING GATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 SPRING GATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 SPRING GATE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 SPRING GATE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 SPRING GATE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
