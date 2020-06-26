1530 SPRING GATE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool

3rd floor, corner unit, 2 bedroom 2 full bath apartment at the Gates of McLean Community The 1195 sq ft unit has a large private balcony that overlooks the clubhouse pool for a spectacular view. It one of the larger 2BR styles in the community and an end unit with lots of windows and sunlight. Bedrooms are nicely configured and separated by the living room and kitchen. The open floor plan design fireplace and 9 foot ceilings make the unit pleasantly inviting. Full size washer and dryer in the unit. Large walk-in closets in both bedrooms. 1 assigned spot and two unreserved parking passes. FANTASTIC LOCATION -- Located at the Gates of McLean community steps away from the McLean Metro Station and I-495 I-66 Dulles Toll Road and Rt. 123. 20 minutes from DC Dulles Airport and Arlington. Neighborhood is gated and in a very safe area. Rent includes access to all the community's facilities (pool, newly renovated fitness center, basketball court, business center etc.)TO APPLY: https://apply.link/3dbrGf9