46952 COURTYARD SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

Available September 9. Attractive end unit home with dual master suites. Hardwood floors and neutral carpet. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and sun lit breakfast room. Living room with cozy gas fireplace opens to private patio backing to trees. Bedrooms with baths ensuite, one opening to deck overlooking densely wooded area. Washer and dryer conveniently located on bedroom level. Quick access to Rt 7, Fairfax County Prkway, Herndon, Reston and Dulles Town Centers. Ample parking for residents and guests. Managed by Weichert Property Management.