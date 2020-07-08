All apartments in Sterling
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:59 AM

46725 WOODMINT TER

46725 Woodmint Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

46725 Woodmint Terrace, Sterling, VA 20164

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
This wonderful town home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, two full and two half baths. The kitchen is large enough to accommodate a breakfast table. Large dining room space and an expansive living room with high ceilings and multiple windows that offer a lot of natural light. French doors off the living room that lead to a large deck. The upper level includes a master bedroom, a full bath with separate shower and soaking tub and two additional bedrooms and a full bath in hallway. The basement is finished and includes a half bath, storage space and leads out to a private patio. This home is very well cared for and is ready to move in! Great location and walking distance to the community pool, tennis courts, basketball and soccer fields. Easy access to Dulles airport and variety of shopping locations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46725 WOODMINT TER have any available units?
46725 WOODMINT TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 46725 WOODMINT TER have?
Some of 46725 WOODMINT TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46725 WOODMINT TER currently offering any rent specials?
46725 WOODMINT TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46725 WOODMINT TER pet-friendly?
No, 46725 WOODMINT TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling.
Does 46725 WOODMINT TER offer parking?
Yes, 46725 WOODMINT TER offers parking.
Does 46725 WOODMINT TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46725 WOODMINT TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46725 WOODMINT TER have a pool?
Yes, 46725 WOODMINT TER has a pool.
Does 46725 WOODMINT TER have accessible units?
No, 46725 WOODMINT TER does not have accessible units.
Does 46725 WOODMINT TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46725 WOODMINT TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 46725 WOODMINT TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 46725 WOODMINT TER does not have units with air conditioning.

