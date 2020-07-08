46725 WOODMINT TER

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool basketball court

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool tennis court

This wonderful town home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, two full and two half baths. The kitchen is large enough to accommodate a breakfast table. Large dining room space and an expansive living room with high ceilings and multiple windows that offer a lot of natural light. French doors off the living room that lead to a large deck. The upper level includes a master bedroom, a full bath with separate shower and soaking tub and two additional bedrooms and a full bath in hallway. The basement is finished and includes a half bath, storage space and leads out to a private patio. This home is very well cared for and is ready to move in! Great location and walking distance to the community pool, tennis courts, basketball and soccer fields. Easy access to Dulles airport and variety of shopping locations.