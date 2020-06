Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

This beautiful end unit townhouse is located in desirable convenient location. 3 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms. Fresh paint/all levels, brand new carpets thru the house and new laminate floor in the lower level. Beautiful large deck and fenced backyard. Kitchen with breakfast bar, separate dining room and bay window. Master Bathroom with double Vanity, Shower and Soaking tub. Walking distance to Community Center, Pool and Playground area.