patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets

TOWNHOUSE - CLOSE TO QUANTICO - SPOTLESS! - Spotless and ready to occupy! This 3 fully finished level townhouse is only a few short minutes to Quantico. Handy to I95 and Stafford shops and restaurants too. The entry level has a full bathroom and family room which opens onto the rear fenced yard with a patio. The main level has hardwood floors, an open kitchen living room and dining room opening onto the rear deck. Upper level has 3 good sized bedrooms. The master with large bathroom and walk in closet. This home has been very well maintained by the landlord and is available to occupy immediately.



