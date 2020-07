Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous and Spacious 5 bedroom brick colonial located in cul de sac! Back yard has over 2 acres of wooded land and boosts a large deck and patio making it perfect to enjoy the amazing outdoors while entertaining. Did I mention amazing LOCATION!! Only .5 miles to Marina, short drive to VRE, 95 & much more! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. No pets.