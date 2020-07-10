7424 HIGHLAND STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

You will love this 2-story, 2,200sq ft home with 3 bedrooms (+bonus room on lower level), 2 full bathrooms, fully finished basement and central A/C! Step inside to find gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main areas and large windows to let in natural light. The dine-in kitchen is located off the living room and has enough room for several chefs at one time. It features plenty of storage and has energy efficient stainless steel appliances. Open the kitchen doors and step outside on the patio. Imagine sipping your morning tea or coffee on an oak shaded patio, and listen to the birds chirping as you start your day. Go down to the basement level which boasts a large rec room, a separate bonus room a kitchenette, and laundry closet. There~s nothing like relaxing before a warm fire on a chilly night in a spacious rec room. You can also walk out of the basement to the backyard, where you can enjoy grilling and lounging. The FULLY FENCED BACKYARD has lots of space for entertaining and for your pets to run around. There is also a shed with plenty of storage.The long driveway fits multiple cars and plenty of street parking is always available. The house is located within walking distance of the Lake Accotink Park. It's an easy commute to both Pentagon and Fort Belvoir. There are plenty of shopping and restaurants opportunities within an easy drive for your convenience.***LAWN CARE and leaf removal is INCLUDED in rent!****PET FRIENDLY**New siding will be installed by the end of the month*