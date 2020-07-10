All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 7424 HIGHLAND STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, VA
/
7424 HIGHLAND STREET
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:43 PM

7424 HIGHLAND STREET

7424 Highland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7424 Highland Street, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
You will love this 2-story, 2,200sq ft home with 3 bedrooms (+bonus room on lower level), 2 full bathrooms, fully finished basement and central A/C! Step inside to find gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main areas and large windows to let in natural light. The dine-in kitchen is located off the living room and has enough room for several chefs at one time. It features plenty of storage and has energy efficient stainless steel appliances. Open the kitchen doors and step outside on the patio. Imagine sipping your morning tea or coffee on an oak shaded patio, and listen to the birds chirping as you start your day. Go down to the basement level which boasts a large rec room, a separate bonus room a kitchenette, and laundry closet. There~s nothing like relaxing before a warm fire on a chilly night in a spacious rec room. You can also walk out of the basement to the backyard, where you can enjoy grilling and lounging. The FULLY FENCED BACKYARD has lots of space for entertaining and for your pets to run around. There is also a shed with plenty of storage.The long driveway fits multiple cars and plenty of street parking is always available. The house is located within walking distance of the Lake Accotink Park. It's an easy commute to both Pentagon and Fort Belvoir. There are plenty of shopping and restaurants opportunities within an easy drive for your convenience.***LAWN CARE and leaf removal is INCLUDED in rent!****PET FRIENDLY**New siding will be installed by the end of the month*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7424 HIGHLAND STREET have any available units?
7424 HIGHLAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7424 HIGHLAND STREET have?
Some of 7424 HIGHLAND STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7424 HIGHLAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7424 HIGHLAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7424 HIGHLAND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 7424 HIGHLAND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 7424 HIGHLAND STREET offer parking?
No, 7424 HIGHLAND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7424 HIGHLAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7424 HIGHLAND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7424 HIGHLAND STREET have a pool?
No, 7424 HIGHLAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7424 HIGHLAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 7424 HIGHLAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7424 HIGHLAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7424 HIGHLAND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7424 HIGHLAND STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7424 HIGHLAND STREET has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln
Springfield, VA 22153
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd
Springfield, VA 22150
Chelsea Square Apartments
5734 Backlick Rd
Springfield, VA 22150

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms
Springfield Apartments with ParkingSpringfield Pet Friendly Places
Springfield Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VA
Oakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America