Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

7327 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE

7327 Hampton Manor Place · No Longer Available
Location

7327 Hampton Manor Place, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Incredible first time rental property, mins from Springfield Metro & lots of upgrades throughout. Brick Front End Unit with 3 levels of bump-outs for over 3000 sq ft. Master Suite w/ vaulted ceilings, sitting rm & luxurious bath (sep shower, Soaking tub & dual vanities), huge walk-in closet & additional loft storage area. Spacious additional bedroom sizes share an upgraded hall bath. Gleaming hardwood flooring thru-out main level, wainscotting & custom molding. Open concept Kitchen w/ Butcher Block Island, subway tile backsplash & SS Appls opens to Family Rm w/ cozy gas FP & sunroom w/ built-in seating & storage! Enormous Basement w/ built-in shelving/entertainment area, laundry, plush carpeting & walk-out to fully fenced rear yard & giant 2 car garage with storage nook! Wonderful neighborhood-right next to park with soccer field, tennis courts, playground & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7327 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE have any available units?
7327 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7327 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE have?
Some of 7327 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7327 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7327 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7327 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 7327 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 7327 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 7327 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE offers parking.
Does 7327 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7327 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7327 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE have a pool?
No, 7327 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 7327 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7327 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7327 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7327 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7327 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7327 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
