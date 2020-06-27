7327 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

Incredible first time rental property, mins from Springfield Metro & lots of upgrades throughout. Brick Front End Unit with 3 levels of bump-outs for over 3000 sq ft. Master Suite w/ vaulted ceilings, sitting rm & luxurious bath (sep shower, Soaking tub & dual vanities), huge walk-in closet & additional loft storage area. Spacious additional bedroom sizes share an upgraded hall bath. Gleaming hardwood flooring thru-out main level, wainscotting & custom molding. Open concept Kitchen w/ Butcher Block Island, subway tile backsplash & SS Appls opens to Family Rm w/ cozy gas FP & sunroom w/ built-in seating & storage! Enormous Basement w/ built-in shelving/entertainment area, laundry, plush carpeting & walk-out to fully fenced rear yard & giant 2 car garage with storage nook! Wonderful neighborhood-right next to park with soccer field, tennis courts, playground & more!