Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:24 PM

7319 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE

7319 Hampton Manor Place · No Longer Available
Location

7319 Hampton Manor Place, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Exceptionally beautiful townhouse backs to the woods with a walk out finished basement. Meticulously maintained. Upgrades throughout the home include: gorgeous hardwood floors, brand new carpet, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and plenty of cabinets. Bump outs on all three levels, and the master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling with a large walk-in closet. Master bathroom has large tub, glass shower stall and dual vanities. Two-car garage with lots of storage and a work area. There is a fenced backyard and a brick patio. New furnace. Temperature controlled with dual zone heating and air conditioning using programmable thermostats. Located on a quiet, dead end street, thus no thru traffic. Terrific location, only 5 minutes to Springfield Metro and Interstate 95 and only 10 minutes to Fort Belvoir. Conveniently located to groceries, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Hooes Road Park is about a block away, which has a large playground, 4 tennis courts, 3 soccer fields, 2 basketball courts, and a baseball field.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7319 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE have any available units?
7319 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7319 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE have?
Some of 7319 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7319 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7319 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7319 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 7319 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 7319 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 7319 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE offers parking.
Does 7319 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7319 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7319 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE have a pool?
No, 7319 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 7319 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7319 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7319 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7319 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7319 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7319 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE has units with air conditioning.
