7319 HAMPTON MANOR PLACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage tennis court

Exceptionally beautiful townhouse backs to the woods with a walk out finished basement. Meticulously maintained. Upgrades throughout the home include: gorgeous hardwood floors, brand new carpet, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and plenty of cabinets. Bump outs on all three levels, and the master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling with a large walk-in closet. Master bathroom has large tub, glass shower stall and dual vanities. Two-car garage with lots of storage and a work area. There is a fenced backyard and a brick patio. New furnace. Temperature controlled with dual zone heating and air conditioning using programmable thermostats. Located on a quiet, dead end street, thus no thru traffic. Terrific location, only 5 minutes to Springfield Metro and Interstate 95 and only 10 minutes to Fort Belvoir. Conveniently located to groceries, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Hooes Road Park is about a block away, which has a large playground, 4 tennis courts, 3 soccer fields, 2 basketball courts, and a baseball field.