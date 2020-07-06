7302 Hampton Manor Pl

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Spacious End-Unit Townhouse - Property Id: 164147
Beautiful end unit townhouse w/ 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths & 2 half baths. This 3 level home is tucked away in the small private community, Townes of Manchester Woods. The main level has an open floor plan w/ 9' ceilings, stunning gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, & a breakfast area, as well as a bright living room & dinning room. On the third level you will find 3 bedrooms full bath and laundry area. The spacious master bedroom has a walk in closet & a master bath featuring double sink vanity, soak in tub & shower. Commuter friendly, close to I-495, I-95, & Fairfax County Pkwy. Mins away from Franconia-Springfield Metro Station, a 5min drive to Springfield mall and right next to Hooes Park. Tenant is responsible for utilities. Background check & Credit check is required.
Notable Features Include:
•Large basement
•Community playground
•2 car garage
•Gas fireplace
•SimpliSafe () security system
•Dual zone Heating & Cooling system
•New light fixtures
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/164147
Property Id 164147
(RLNE5868199)