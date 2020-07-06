All apartments in Springfield
Last updated July 2 2020 at 10:00 AM

7302 Hampton Manor Pl

7302 Hampton Manor Place · No Longer Available
Location

7302 Hampton Manor Place, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Spacious End-Unit Townhouse - Property Id: 164147

Beautiful end unit townhouse w/ 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths & 2 half baths. This 3 level home is tucked away in the small private community, Townes of Manchester Woods. The main level has an open floor plan w/ 9' ceilings, stunning gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, & a breakfast area, as well as a bright living room & dinning room. On the third level you will find 3 bedrooms full bath and laundry area. The spacious master bedroom has a walk in closet & a master bath featuring double sink vanity, soak in tub & shower. Commuter friendly, close to I-495, I-95, & Fairfax County Pkwy. Mins away from Franconia-Springfield Metro Station, a 5min drive to Springfield mall and right next to Hooes Park. Tenant is responsible for utilities. Background check & Credit check is required.
Notable Features Include:
•Large basement
•Community playground
•2 car garage
•Gas fireplace
•SimpliSafe () security system
•Dual zone Heating & Cooling system
•New light fixtures
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/164147
Property Id 164147

(RLNE5868199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7302 Hampton Manor Pl have any available units?
7302 Hampton Manor Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7302 Hampton Manor Pl have?
Some of 7302 Hampton Manor Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7302 Hampton Manor Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7302 Hampton Manor Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7302 Hampton Manor Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7302 Hampton Manor Pl is pet friendly.
Does 7302 Hampton Manor Pl offer parking?
Yes, 7302 Hampton Manor Pl offers parking.
Does 7302 Hampton Manor Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7302 Hampton Manor Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7302 Hampton Manor Pl have a pool?
No, 7302 Hampton Manor Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7302 Hampton Manor Pl have accessible units?
No, 7302 Hampton Manor Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7302 Hampton Manor Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7302 Hampton Manor Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 7302 Hampton Manor Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 7302 Hampton Manor Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

