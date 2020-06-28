7125 AYERS MEADOW LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters stainless steel walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

PRICE REDUCED!!!Freshly painted, luxury single family home over 5000 square feet located within minutes drive to shops, restaurants, I495, I95, Springfield/Franconia Metro, newly installed carpet, gourmet kitchen completes with beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, main floor includes an enormous sun room, 2 story level cathedral ceiling family room with gas fire place, full bathroom adjoining the study perfect to be used as guest bedroom, crown molding in both formal dining room and living room, upper levels features 3 large bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. the master bedroom with high vaulted ceiling, luxurious master bathroom includes stand-alone shower, a large soaking tub big enough for 2, separate vanities caters to his and her make over needs, walk-in closet. Gorgeous marble with art in-lay in the basement recreational areas and full bathroom. 2 additional bedrooms. $45 nonrefundable rental application fee per adult. Maximum 2 unrelated adults allowed. Please wear shoe covers. call for showing appointments. Also listed for sale VAFX1083514