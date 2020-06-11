7115 AYERS MEADOW LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

SHORT TERM RENTAL UP TO 6 MONTHS! Award wining Fitzgerald floor plan built by Van Metre Homes. Beautiful colonial with two-story living room and stunning custom stone fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with island and formal dining room. Escape to the grand master suite at the end of a busy day, with cathedral ceilings and an en suite master bath with soaking tub and separate shower. The finished basement features a full bath and kitchen area with sink and dishwasher, perfect for guests or entertaining. Rear deck and large lot that's Fully Fenced in. This home has it all!