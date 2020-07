Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace internet access furnished refrigerator

Fully Furnished Rental in Prime Location off of 495/95 in Springfield. Shared house, upper level completely separate and private unit is being rented. Option for temporary rental as low as 3 months, up to a year lease. ALL UTILITES INCLUDED in rent, including CABLE & INTERNET! Shared Driveway and Street Parking Available. No pets. All applicants to apply on Cozy website - listing agent will provide link.