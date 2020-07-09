All apartments in Springfield
7063 LEEWOOD FOREST DRIVE
7063 LEEWOOD FOREST DRIVE

7063 Leewood Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7063 Leewood Forest Drive, Springfield, VA 22151

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
Gorgeous Townhouse for RENT at Convenient Location in Springfield A spacious brick front townhouse for immediate occupancy features, 3 bedrooms and 3 and ~ bathrooms, located in the heart of Springfield with proximity to DC, Pentagon, I-395 & I-495. There is shopping plaza and bus stop within walking distance. Springfield and Van Dorn metro stations are within 10 minutes ride. Freshly painted throughout. Bright eat-in Kitchen with granite countertop & bay window. Separate living and dining room. Fully finished walkout basement has its own full bathroom, office, cozy fireplace, and a separate laundry room. Recreation room leads you to a fully fenced back yard & to a private pond. Almost all rooms have wood flooring except one room in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7063 LEEWOOD FOREST DRIVE have any available units?
7063 LEEWOOD FOREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7063 LEEWOOD FOREST DRIVE have?
Some of 7063 LEEWOOD FOREST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7063 LEEWOOD FOREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7063 LEEWOOD FOREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7063 LEEWOOD FOREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7063 LEEWOOD FOREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 7063 LEEWOOD FOREST DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7063 LEEWOOD FOREST DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7063 LEEWOOD FOREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7063 LEEWOOD FOREST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7063 LEEWOOD FOREST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7063 LEEWOOD FOREST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7063 LEEWOOD FOREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7063 LEEWOOD FOREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7063 LEEWOOD FOREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7063 LEEWOOD FOREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7063 LEEWOOD FOREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7063 LEEWOOD FOREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

