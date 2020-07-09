7063 LEEWOOD FOREST DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry

Gorgeous Townhouse for RENT at Convenient Location in Springfield A spacious brick front townhouse for immediate occupancy features, 3 bedrooms and 3 and ~ bathrooms, located in the heart of Springfield with proximity to DC, Pentagon, I-395 & I-495. There is shopping plaza and bus stop within walking distance. Springfield and Van Dorn metro stations are within 10 minutes ride. Freshly painted throughout. Bright eat-in Kitchen with granite countertop & bay window. Separate living and dining room. Fully finished walkout basement has its own full bathroom, office, cozy fireplace, and a separate laundry room. Recreation room leads you to a fully fenced back yard & to a private pond. Almost all rooms have wood flooring except one room in the basement.