Springfield, VA
6739 BOSTWICK DRIVE
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:12 AM

6739 BOSTWICK DRIVE

6739 Bostwick Drive · (703) 222-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6739 Bostwick Drive, Springfield, VA 22151

Price and availability

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

8 Bed · 5 Bath · 3535 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
hot tub
Rent-to-own, lease-option, lease-purchase, owner-financing considered with option / purchase period no later than 2 years out. No assignable contracts. One-of-a-kind huge 8-BR/4.5-BA multi-generational home massively remodelled in 2005. Walk/roll right in the French doors from the big side driveway to the huge kitchen breakfast area and plop those groceries right on the island. Huge granite island kitchen with stainless appliances and 42" cabinets. 8-legal bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 4-levels, 3-car and 1-car attached garages both with interior access. Flexible financing options available include straight lease for $4200/month, or rent-to-own, lease-option, lease purchase, or owner-will-carry for qualified buyers. Cather-side big garage 25'9"x23'1" has wide, tall doors and 12' ceiling, will hold 3 cars or 2 commercial vehicles! Good shed included. Dual zone HVAC. Front and back interior stairs. Large family living room with fireplace. Top level features several lofts, a covered balcony over the pillared front porch, and gleaming hardwood floors. 4 bedrooms share 2 semi-private baths. Oversize master has sitting room plus walkin plus superbath with jetted tub. Mid-level has two bedrooms and a full bath. Main level has kitchen/breakfast in tile with living and dining in 'Pergo'-style laminate. Newer windows and doors throughout. 3600 finished square feet plus a basement with a cozy recreation room and half bath. AirBnb? Garage parking for 4 cars plus room on the driveways for another 4+, plus street parking. Nice corner lot. Impressive front entry with pillars and leaded glass door. There's room inside and out for everyone in your large group in this one! Between Backlick and 395 inside the Beltway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6739 BOSTWICK DRIVE have any available units?
6739 BOSTWICK DRIVE has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6739 BOSTWICK DRIVE have?
Some of 6739 BOSTWICK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6739 BOSTWICK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6739 BOSTWICK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6739 BOSTWICK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6739 BOSTWICK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 6739 BOSTWICK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6739 BOSTWICK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 6739 BOSTWICK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6739 BOSTWICK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6739 BOSTWICK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6739 BOSTWICK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6739 BOSTWICK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6739 BOSTWICK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6739 BOSTWICK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6739 BOSTWICK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6739 BOSTWICK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6739 BOSTWICK DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
