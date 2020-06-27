All apartments in Springfield
6627 DEBRA LU WAY

Location

6627 Debra Lu Way, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Large Townhouse with garage. Walk to Metro Rail. Association provided rush hour shuttle to metro rail. Home features hardwood, crown and chair moldings throughout main level. 9' ceilings throughout home. Kitchen with granite next to family area and opening to private deck. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Luxury master bath with large soaking tub, two sink vanity and separate shower. Private outside deck and patio backing to woods. Close to community pool. Great close in location with easy access to all major road systems. Minutes to Ft. Belvoir and public transportation. Vacant, Sentrilock, go and show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6627 DEBRA LU WAY have any available units?
6627 DEBRA LU WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6627 DEBRA LU WAY have?
Some of 6627 DEBRA LU WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6627 DEBRA LU WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6627 DEBRA LU WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6627 DEBRA LU WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6627 DEBRA LU WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 6627 DEBRA LU WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6627 DEBRA LU WAY offers parking.
Does 6627 DEBRA LU WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6627 DEBRA LU WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6627 DEBRA LU WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6627 DEBRA LU WAY has a pool.
Does 6627 DEBRA LU WAY have accessible units?
No, 6627 DEBRA LU WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6627 DEBRA LU WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 6627 DEBRA LU WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6627 DEBRA LU WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6627 DEBRA LU WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
