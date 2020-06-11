6569 FORSYTHIA STREET

Amenities

This home is spectacular! You will be in love with the moment you walk inside! Stunning Charleston Collection Home just hit the market in Springfield!!! This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and 2900 sq. ft of living space. The main floor features an open floor plan, high ceilings, bright windows, and hardwood the main level. The Beautiful Gourmet kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an eat-in area. This gorgeous home also boasts a downstairs bedroom and bathroom for the convenience of out of town guests. During the summer, entertain in on the spacious deck. This home also comes equipped with a detached 1 car garage and a fully fenced yard. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, in Springfield. It won't last long! Centrally located near so much in Springfield. Pedestrian access to Blue Line Springfield Metro! Minutes away from 395/495 Fully Fenced yard, garage, and driveway. Beautiful Gourmet kitchen, hardwood flooring throughout the main level.